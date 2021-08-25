WhatsApp is Testing a New Feature — Message Reactions

Share the joy













You can soon start reacting to a message with a laugh, heart, and other emojis.

WhatsApp won’t be the first one to use Message reactions. Many popular messaging apps, such as Twitter and Facebook Messenger, have been offering it for a long time.

WhatsApp wants to be part of those apps with message reactions. It’s reported that the company is testing it. It’s still in its early stages of development. In that case, the platform may choose not to offer it.

Messages Reactions

This feature on WhatsApp may work similarly to other apps. That is, you can react to a message, like liking or disliking it. You may also react with a heart, laugh, or angry face.

No one knows for sure how it will look like on WhatsApp. What we know is that WABetaInfo confirmed that this feature is being tested.

To know what kind of reaction you received, you need to update the app and get that particular feature. Users may see more of this feature in the coming weeks.

New Features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp bringing message reactions to the app isn’t surprising. Recently, it’s been releasing several new features and tests.

One of the new features on WhatsApp is the View Once. It enables you to send photos/videos that will disappear after your recipient has opened it.

Another new feature on WhatsApp is the missed group calls. This feature enables you to join a group call you have missed. That is if it’s still ongoing. If the call is still ongoing, you can find the calls from the calls tab.

WhatsApp also released archived chats that will keep your chats concealed or muted. Even if you receive a new message, they are still hidden. But you can opt to unarchive the message at any time.

The platform is also allowing its users to transfer chats from their iOS devices to Android devices with the use of a data cable.

You can also use payment-themed background cards for your payments on the app. Use the cards when you send money to someone on this platform.

Of course, the most awaited feature is the multi-device feature. Here, you can use a single WhatsApp account on other devices without the need to have an Internet connection. But you can only link up to four devices. Currently, it’s available for WhatsApp beta users.

WhatsApp also released a feature that lets you speed up voice messages. You can play the messages at 1.5x speeds or 2x speeds.

Then, WhatsApp released a feature that lets you make voice/video calls from your desktop. But you need to download the desktop app for this to work. This feature works with Windows and Mac.

WhatsApp may also introduce a payment shortcut button to its Android app. The shortcut lets you send payments quickly. In the past, you need to open the chat to send payments. But the latest update includes a dedicated button on the chat bar.

The platform is, indeed, busy introducing new features for its users. Some of the new features are useful.

