WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to share longer voice notes in status

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to record and share longer voice notes via status updates. The update extends the ability to record and share voice notes to one minute.

This eliminates the need for multiple recordings and saves you a lot of time if you are a content creator.

It is important to note that this update may not work if you do not update your version of the app in any of the app stores.

WhatsApp added the ability for users to set voice notes as Status updates in 2023. The update enables users to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds (at the time) as status updates.

WhatsApp users will have the option to record voice notes by tapping the microphone icon on the status screen. This new option provides users with a more personal touch to their status updates and can be a perfect way to update your contacts without needing to type and post the words.

The feature was first tested by a handful of beta testers on WhatsApp before the wider rollout in February 2023.

To use the feature, simply visit the text status section, where you will see a microphone icon. As with the usual status update, voice notes shared as status updates cannot be longer than 30 seconds at launch. Users will also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status.

When recording a voice note for a status update, you can choose to discard the recording if you are not satisfied with the outcome. Voice notes shared on status disappear after 24 hours, the same way images and videos expire.

Your voice notes shared on status are also end-to-end encrypted and cannot be listened to by WhatsApp or anyone except those you allow.

Users will also be able to include a ‘private audience selector’ that allows them to easily pick a privacy option per status to choose who can view their status updates. A new audience selector button has been added to the status screen, this brings up a menu to allow users to control the visibility of their status updates.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

