WhatsApp is rolling out picture in picture mode for video calls

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

A picture-in-picture mode feature could be on the card when making video calls on WhatsApp. That is the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update as per WABetaInfo.

As per the above screenshot, you can use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. If available for you, a picture-in-picture view will immediately appear when you multitasks with other apps on your device.

The feature, according to WABetaInfo, is already available for some lucky beta testers who install the latest beta update from the TestFlight app. It should also be noted that the version must be compatible with the latest WhatsApp Business beta app. We expect that the feature will become available to more users in the next couple of days.

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to share contact card on Windows. The roll out is on the hills of a recent launch of calls tab, which allows you to track of your call history within the app sidebar.

According to WABetaInfo, you can now share contact cards right within the same chat where there already exist a feature that lets you create polls and share files.

The entry point “Contact” will show up if the feature is already enabled on your WhatsApp account. With the contact feature, you will be able to share card so the recipient can easily add it to his address book.

While this is not a major feature, it is worthy of note that WhatsApp has been adding some new features lately, and it is something to be happy about.

Some users already have access to the functionality as beta users. You may need to install the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0 update available on the Microsoft Store to be able to use it. However, this may take a couple of days before it becomes available.

WhatsApp’s Polling feature is now widely available to Windows users. This is coming after the feature became widely available to all iOS users.

Recall that the feature was first reported by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo about a month ago. Then, it was not possible for users to create polls; but they could at least view and vote for polls created by other members within a group. Now, some beta users can create polls in addition to being able to view and vote.

