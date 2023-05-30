WhatsApp is rolling out a screen sharing feature

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is releasing a new screen sharing feature as well as a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar. The new addition according to WABetaInfo, is now available to some beta testers.

A new icon of a phone with an arrow pointing out of it represents the new screen sharing feature. This feature can be found sitting alongside other tools like switching cameras, muting, muting and disabling video that appear at the bottom of WhatsApp calls.

As soon as you click the new button, a prompt will appear asking if you want to “Start recording or casting with WhatsApp?” Once you click the new button, a prompt then appears asking if you want to alongside a disclaimer that WhatsApp will have access to any passwords, photos, or payment details you display. You can then click “Start now” if you are comfortable with that. You can then start sharing your screen any time during the call.

Users will have complete control over the new screen sharing feature. You can stop sharing the content of your screen during the video call at any time you feel like. The feature is already rolling out to some beta testers.

In other news, WhatsApp has rolled out a new tool to help you edit message up to 15 minutes after hitting the send button. This is a very useful tool that will save a lot of users the pain of typos and other message-related issues.

It means you will have up to 15 minutes to recall and edit a message after it has been sent-more like the unsend or delete message feature.

The feature is rolling out, though not visible yet for some WhatsApp users. There is a chance this could hit the ground running as the feature seems a bit popular among users.

The announcement was made via Twitter, and no other details as to whether it is available across platforms. However, this should become clearer in the next couple of days.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp has rolled out a new “Chat Lock” features to help protect your sensitive conversations. Chat Lock will allow you to keep certain conversations more private; away from prying eyes.

Chat Lock places your private or sensitive chats in a specialized folder that can only be accessed via biometrics, including a fingerprint or face scan, or by a current password. In addition, the tool also automatically hides any reference to locked chats in the notifications feed.

