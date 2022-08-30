WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated in-app bug reporting section

Share the joy

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on a future update that will enable you to report a bug within the app. Of course, you can already report issues through a support section in the app through the “contact us” option, the bug reporting section is a new addition.

The section will be solely dedicated to reporting bugs when using the app. According to known app tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp team is now working on a new section to handle bug-related issues within the app.

As per a screenshot posted on his blog, there will be a new row right within the WhatsApp app Settings called “Report bug” in a feature that is set to be rolled out at a future date. The section allows you to not only report a bug, but also provide a description of the exact issue.

As reported by the tracker, the feature is still being developed, and is set for a future release. More details about the bug reporting section are expected in the coming weeks hopefully.

WhatsApp has rolled out an in-app shopping feature in India. This marks the first time that users will be able to browse and purchase groceries and other household products without exiting the app.

The new feature was launched in partnership with JioMart, and lets users in India shop for products of their choice from JioMart. Payments can also be made via WhatsApp—all these happening within the app, reports Bloomberg. The new tool is an addition to an earlier feature that allows users to browse products via WhatsApp, but without the option of completing their purchase.

An in-app shopping experience had always being Meta’s long-held dream. With the launch, Meta is now gradually taking its WhatsApp ecommerce plans to the next stage. Though, WhatsApp already charges businesses small amounts for using its services, and also selling click-to-message ads; the new deal with JioMart could further open the company up to more possibilities.

WhatsApp remains popular in emerging markets like India and Brazil, and could signal more product launch in the coming years. It is just a start, and could further expand to other markets as things continue to unfold.

“Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement per Bloomberg.

