WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new polling feature for group

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new polling feature for group members. The new feature per WABetaInfo, will allow you to create polls within a group. This is about the biggest update the app has embarked upon in recent months.

From the screenshot as obtained by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will ask you to enter the question of the poll to send in a WhatsApp group. Details of course, are still sketchy as at the time of writing this; but the screenshot confirms that a polling feature is being developed.

Pols allow you to ask questions, while others will have the chance to respond with their answers. The feature meanwhile, will only be available within a group, with no exact release date set.

WABetaInfo has a proven track record when it comes to calling new features right before their release date. That said, there is no official confirmation whether this would make it to an official roll out soon.

A polling feature will make a group more exciting and engaging. It will keep users engaged, and allow you to find answers to genuine questions that bother your mind. It is not known if the polling feature will be limited to admins alone, but it will be nice if everyone has access to it.

Lately, WhatsApp has been testing a lot of features. Report of a new undo button for Status has been spotted. The feature, which is currently only accessible to iOS beta testers, will allow you to undo status when you upload it.

The feature was uncovered by the reliable WABetaInfo, and is visible only to a select group of users on iOS. If you are unable to see the new “Undo” button on your phone, then you are probably not one of the few lucky ones. You will need to keep checking for new updates.

The “Undo” option will appear momentarily after publishing the status update. If you select it, the status update will be deleted automatically for everyone. A feature like this becomes very helpful when you post something you did not intend to.

In December, WhatsApp started a new option that allows you to view a business account’s status update. Users can view a business account’s status updates by tapping the profile picture in the profile page.

The feature is currently only accessible to beta testers, and will be accessible to other users in future updates. The feature was discovered by reliable tech tracker WABetaInfo.

