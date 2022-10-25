WhatsApp is down globally

Share the joy

Have you been trying to send or receive messages on WhatsApp unsuccessfully in the last one hour or more? You are probably not alone as users in many countries have reported similar issue.

A quick check on Downdetector confirms our fears; the messaging app is truly down worldwide. According to Downdetector, the service is down in several regions, and is currently not working for users. Countries like Europe, the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Malaysia, Japan, Nigeria, the Philippines, currently cannot send or receive messages on WhatsApp.

It seems to be a cross-platform issue as WhatsApp is not working on mobile and on the web as we speak. A quick check on other sister apps showed that Instagram and Facebook are currently not affected.

Meta’s confirmation.

Responding to queries from Engadget, a Meta spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

In October 2021, WhatsApp along with its sister apps experienced some downtime that affected millions of users across the globe.

On WhatsApp, messages were not been delivered, and which caused millions to try alternative platforms. Similar scenario applied to Instagram where millions of people could not access the platform.

In 2019, Facebook experienced an outage, which the company blamed on a “server configuration change.” Not long after that was resolved, it happened again, and services of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were temporarily disrupted for two hours in most parts of the world.

While the outage lasted, users were denied access to both Facebook and Instagram’s news feeds for hours. Facebook’s news feed refused to refresh for more than two hours, while WhatsApp users were unable to receive or even send messages.

Twitter benefited big-time while the outage lasted as users used the microblogging platform to communicate and express their frustration at not being able to access their favorite social media platforms.

A couple of weeks before that, a global outage that affected access to Facebook service. The outage affected millions of users across several regions, continents, and countries—and according to Facebook, this was caused by a “server configuration change.”

While the outage lasted, millions of people across the globe were anxious to know what exactly was the cause as they could not access their accounts. The outage, which also affected Instagram, was not the first of its kind, but could as well be regarded as the biggest in the history of Facebook at the time.

Update!

WhatsApp is up and running again; hopefully it is not just limited to some users.

