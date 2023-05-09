WhatsApp is coming to Wear OS Watches

Share the joy

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a compatible Wear OS version; and that means the chat app will soon be available for use on a smartwatch. Some users noticed that the app was listed to be compatible with their smartwatch after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android—2.23.10.10.

According to WABetaInfo, users can stay connected and access their chats and messages directly from their smartwatch. Among some of the features you can find on the version are chat messaging and voice messages.

WhatsApp will prompt you when attempting to link your WhatsApp account to a Wear OS device. However, you will need to be a beta tester to be able to download the app.

Go to the Google Play Store and update the app to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 update. When linking the smartwatch to your WhatsApp account, an 8-digit code will appear on the watch by prompting the user to enter the code on their device.

After entering the code, your chats will safely by synched across your devices, which of course will enable you to start using WhatsApp on your smartwatch. The leaker also adds that messaging on the smartwatch app “still preserves end-to-end encryption as this relies on multi-device capabilities.”

In other news, WhatsApp has announced the release of a new feature that allows users to use the app on multiple phones .

Previously, you could only send and receive chat messages from additional Android tablets, browsers, or computers alongside your primary phone. The expansion now means you can use the app on multiple phones with your account. “One WhatsApp account, now across multiple phones” was how WhatsApp introduced the new feature to users.

With the new feature, all you need to do to add a new device is to tap a new “link to existing account option” option. This will then generate a QR code to be scanned by your primary WhatsApp phone via the “link a device” option in settings.

In other news, it looks like WhatsApp is developing animated emojis according to WABetaInfo. The feature, according to the leaker, will improve the messaging experience for users of the app.

This will work by offering a new element of humor to conversations in the app. The animated emoji feature was spotted during the development of WhatsApp Desktop beta, and will be available in a future update of the app.

