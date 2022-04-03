WhatsApp is adding new option to chat with new contacts

Share the joy

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is testing a new option that makes it easier to chat with new contacts. A few users have started spotting an option that lets that chat with new numbers sent along with chats.

The update was spotted by reliable tracker WABetaInfo who posted a screenshot on his blog. Previously, a tap on a number from a chat would instantly send the number to your dialer app, so you could make a call. The latest change as spotted by WABetaInfo however, presents you with a pop-up dialog. It also checks to see if the number is associated with any WhatsApp account, and if that is the case, it then gives you the option to initiate a chat with the owner of the line.

The option is now available to more people as of today, and is likely to be extended to more users in the coming weeks. That said, it is still a new feature that is being tested, and may require a few more tweaks before official roll out.

In other news, there is a chance that WhatsApp could soon let you send up to 2GB file size. This is a new upgrade that is being tested by WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo. According to the tracker, a small test is being conducted in Argentina that allows some users to share media files up to 2GB on iOS.

This is just a test, and may not enjoy a wider roll out anytime soon. That said, it will be exciting to be able to send up to 2GB file size to your contact. The ability to send up to 2GB media size was activated by Telegram in 2020.

To reduce the spread of misinformation on its platform, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to further restrict the forwarding of all messages to just one group chat at a time.

Now, WhatsApp has this restriction in place for viral of frequently forwarded messages on its platform. Once you share a message more than four times, it will be marked as frequently forwarded. This will be tagged with a double arrow and a Forwarded label on top. According to a screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, the new restriction update will soon be extended to regular messages as well.

In v2.22.7.2 of WhatsApp beta for Android, users are shown a warning—“Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat” anytime they try to forward a regular message to more than one group chat.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

