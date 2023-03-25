WhatsApp is adding new control options for group chats

Share the joy

WhatsApp has added some new control options for group chats. The new options will provide users more capacity to control who can or cannot join a group. The app is also providing new insights into groups in-common with other WhatsApp users. This, according to WhatsApp, will provide more context for connection and discovery.

New Controls For Admins

WhatsApp says it wants to give group admins more controls over their group privacy. As more people join communities, the new controls will allow admins to have controls on who can join. This tool will be very useful in groups where people share private conversations.

Easily See Groups In Common

Without a doubt, Communities is growing, and WhatsApp wants to make it easier to know which groups you have in common with someone. The new update allows you to easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common.

All new features will start rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post.

In related news, WhatsApp for Business could welcome the Community feature in a feature update. This was revealed by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo through his regular blog update.

The version, according to the tracker, is marked within WhatsApp Settings 2.23.5.75. The feature is for a future update, and is not immediately available.

What that means is that businesses will finally have access to a feature that has been a part of the normal WhatsApp app. Once it is released, businesses will be able to create and manage communities, especially on Android; with the iOS version also due for a release sometime in the future.

Businesses will finally have access to the list of all the communities they have joined in the past. These include their subgroups and community announcement groups. Also, businesses will be able to create new communities within this section, the same way other users can in the customer app.

It is going to serve as a big plus for businesses on WhatsApp as they would be able to do a lot of things including managing their communication channels and much more.

The Communities feature on WhatsApp for Business is still being developed, and will not be available until a future update of the app.

WhatsApp’s Communities feature was launched late 2022, after it was first announced in April, but was then available as a limited test. It is a feature designed to help schools, private groups, organizations, and clubs better communicate and organize.

