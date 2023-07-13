WhatsApp is adding a phone number privacy feature

Share the joy

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

We all know how being a member of a WhatsApp group can be tough when it comes to privacy. Well, WhatsApp is now working to add a phone number privacy feature to help out.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now releasing a new phone number privacy feature for community members. The update is available after installing the most recent update for both iOS and Android.

The new privacy feature works by ensuring that your number is hidden from other members within your community. In reality, when you join a community, members are already hidden in the community announcement group, but users cannot interact with the community announcement group through message reactions as this would expose their phone number. The new feature ensures that your number remains private when adding a reaction to a message.

Going forward, members will be able to interact with the community announcement group without compromising their privacy.

The phone number privacy feature is already available to some beta users, but is already going out live to more users in the coming days. To update to the latest version of the app, simply go to any of the applicable stores.

WhatsApp recently added a new Privacy Checkup feature in its latest update. The new privacy feature will let users fine-tune privacy settings within the app.

One of the elements of the new feature is one that allows users to silence annoying calls from unknown users. When activated, calls from unknown callers will not ring on your phone, but will appear in your call list.

To use the new Privacy Checkup feature, simply start by selecting the ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings, then navigate through the multiple privacy layers.

“Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

This is one feature I really like, especially as millions of people continue to find more ways to deal with annoying calls from unknown callers. The feature has already rolled out to WhatsApp users, and in case you have not seen it, just hang in there for a while.

