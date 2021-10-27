WhatsApp is adding a new way to view business account’s status update

Share the joy













WhatsApp is about to add a new option that allows you to view a business account’s status update. Users can view a business account’s status updates by tapping the profile picture in the profile page.

The feature is currently only accessible to beta testers, and will be accessible to other users in future updates. The feature was discovered by reliable tech tracker WABetaInfo.

By tapping the profile picture in the “business info” page of a business account, you will be able to view status and profile photo. WABetaInfo however, adds that you will still be able to view the status of business accounts with the older method as well.

Last month launched a pilot test of a new business directory in São Paulo Brazil. The feature will enable users to search for businesses within the app, according to Reuters.

This test is of one of several moves being made by WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook to strengthen its ecommerce drive.

“This could be … the primary way that people start a commerce process in WhatsApp,” Matt Idema, Facebook’s vice president of business messaging, said in an interview.

WhatsApp has enlisted thousands of businesses in categories such as food, retail, and local services across São Paulo neighborhoods. The company plans to expand the feature by adding India and Indonesia, which Idema claims were good places to expand to.

Recall that WhatsApp is still battling to convince users of its sincerity per its new privacy policy. This perhaps, explains why WhatsApp has assured users that it will not know or store the location of people’s search or results through the new directory feature.

On ads, Idema says this has not been ruled out, and remains a possibility in the future. “There’s definitely a route on ads, which is Facebook’s core business model, that over the long term I think in some form or another will be part of the business model for WhatsApp, Idema said.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a dedicated Pay button. The button, according to reliable leaker WABetaInfo, will allow you to send money via WhatsApp pay in the app. The new button according to the leaker, is already available to beta users.

When fully available, users in India and Brazil will be able to send money by clicking on the button. WABetaInfo already boasts of excellent track records when it comes to information about WhatsApp.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

