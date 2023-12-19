WhatsApp is adding a new chat filter for web

Share the joy

WhatsApp is rolling out a new chat filter feature for the web client. The new feature, according to WABetaInfo, is designed to help users categorize their conversations by choosing the filter that is suitable for their needs.

Some users who have the most recent version of WhatsApp Web can now access the new filter. You will need to have the most recent version of the web version to have access to the chat filter feature.

A new row has been placed at the top of the chat list screen, including new important filters to allow users to categorize their chats. The top row of the chat list screen now features key filters such as “Unread,” “Contacts,” and “Groups.” These allow users to quickly access specific types of chats.

Meta recently rolled out its View Once feature on WhatsApp. It means users can set an audio message to disappear after a certain time limit has been set.

Once the recipient views an audio message, he may not be able to access it a second time if the sender has activated the View Once feature.

The View Once audio setting is a follow-up to the 2021 launch of a similar feature for photos and videos. This will now add another layer of privacy and security to your messages on WhatsApp.

Meta said View Once audio messages will be marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played once.

“As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.”

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp rolled out a new update that will allow users of the app on iOS to share photos and videos in their original quality.

Users of WhatsApp can now be confident that certain limitations will not affect the quality of their shared videos, thanks to this update.

Interestingly, users can still choose to transfer a document by clicking the “+” icon after selecting whether to send an uncompressed image or video.

The update, according to WhatsApp, is gradually rolling out to users and could take a while to get to everyone. The Android version, according to MacRumors, is still being tested, but no exact release date is known.After announcing support for HD images on its platform, WhatsApp launched HD video support on Android and iOS back in August. At the time, WhatsApp did say the video version of the feature was coming.

