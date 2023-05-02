WhatsApp is adding a new autoplay feature for GIFs

Share the joy

Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to enable autoplay of GIFs. The feature was spotted by the usually reliable WABetaInfo, who posted a screenshot of what it looks like on his blog.

Usually, a user would need to click on a GIF in chat before it plays; the new update, however, will autoplay GIFs even without a click. Some users actually thought this was a bug; but this has now been confirmed to be a new and upcoming update that has maybe come to stay.

This new way of playing GIFs offers more convenience, and would be most welcomed by a lot of users. However, it is important to add at this point that the autoplay feature only plays a GIF once. You will probably have to tap on the GIF if you want to play it again.

The autoplay feature is now available to some beta users who recently updated their version of WhatsApp to the latest one on the Play Store. It is believed that the feature is rolling out to more users, and could be widely available in the very near future.

In related news, it looks like WhatsApp is developing animated emojis. The feature will improve the messaging experience for users of the app.

This will work by offering a new element of humor to conversations in the app. The animated emoji feature was spotted during the development of WhatsApp Desktop beta, and will be available in a future update of the app.

Lately, WhatsApp has been working on a lot of feature to improve user experience on the app. Adding animated emoji is no doubt one of those features that will improve user experience while using WhatsApp.

“Animated emojis will be sent by default when the animated version of a certain emoji is available so users may not have control over turning off the animation.”

The animated emojis, according to WABetaInfo, are designed by using Lottie, an optimized library that allows designers to easily create animations: “these animations are small in size, and it is possible to change their proportions without losing quality.”

The release of the animated emoji feature is set for a future date.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

