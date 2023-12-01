WhatsApp Introduces New Secret Code Feature for Chats

Share the joy

Secret Code Adding Another Privacy Layer

There is a new secret code feature that WhatsApp just released. This one adds a new layer of privacy applied to your locked conversations.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp launched locked chats. The goal of it is to assist people in hiding sensitive conversations. Recently, it added further protection to those chats. The new feature will make it harder for the conversations to be found if someone hacks your phone or access it without your permission.

Previously, your locked conversations were displayed in a folder. With this new feature, you can choose to conceal them behind a password. The PW is different from the one you use to unlock your mobile.

Your secret code can include emojis, special characters, and numbers besides letters. If you choose to hide them from your chatlist, you can only discover them by typing your code in the search bar.

This is good news because if your sibling, for instance, has access to your phone, he will not know that you have a locked chat folder.

“Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can “unintentionally” discover your most private conversations.” – WhatsApp

You can still choose to show your locked chats in your chatlist if you want. That is if you do not want to use a secret code.

Why Would You Want to Hide Some of Your Chats Anyway?

There can be plenty of reasons you would want to conceal them. One is privacy. You may want to maintain privacy and keep your conversations confidential. This is especially relevant if you prefer to keep your discussions away from prying eyes.

Concealing specific chats can add an extra layer of security. This is especially true if you share your device with others. It helps prevent unauthorized access to personal or sensitive information.

You may have a large number of chats and hiding specific ones can help you organize and prioritize your conversations more effectively. It reduces clutter and makes it easier to find important messages.

Hiding some of your conversations may help you avoid awkward or uncomfortable situations if someone else is using your phone. When you hide some of your chats, you can prevent others from accidentally stumbling upon private or sensitive conversations.

You may also want to hide your chats just to protect your relationships. For instance, if you want to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts that could arise if your partner sees certain messages.

Concealing some of your messages can streamline and maintain a clean interface. You may hide less frequently access chats. It can help you focus on the most important or relevant conversations.

This new feature will also prevent you from accidentally deleting or forwarding messages. This is especially true if you share your device with your partner or sibling. It helps avoid unintended consequences. By the way, the secret codes feature will be rolled out today. WhatsApp will make it available globally in the coming months.

