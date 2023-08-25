WhatsApp Introduces HD video support on Android and iOS

Share the joy

After announcing support for HD images on its platform, WhatsApp has today launched HD video support on Android and iOS. At the time, WhatsApp did say the video version of the feature was coming.

WhatsApp has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is now rolling out HD video support on Android and iOS. The feature, according to the report, is now rolling out to users.

With HD videos, you can choose to share high-def videos across WhatsApp. In the past, a high-def video would have been compressed to 480p based on the app’s resolution limit.

To send HD videos to your contacts, tap the new HD button on the top of the screen. A dialog box will appear where you can confirm if you want to share in Standard or HD Quality and will present you with associated file sizes. You can then share the video as usual.

The new option will provide another way to share videos in your chats. Such videos, however, will have a HD logo appearing on uploaded visuals for those that have the option available. The logo will enable you to control how your uploaded videos appear.

Adding the option will come in handy for users in areas with low connectivity, as they will be able to switch between the two. Whichever quality you choose, both options are still subject to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption defaults.

In other news, you can now create a new WhatsApp group without a name.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that allows you to create a new group even if you do not know what name to give it.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new update via his Facebook page on Wednesday. Any new group yet to be named will, however, be limited to only six participants.

Such groups will be dynamically named based on the users added to them, Meta said. The group name will appear differently for every participant, but this will depend on how they have saved contacts on their phone.

If you join an unnamed group with people who have not saved their contacts, your phone number will become visible in the group name, WhatsApp said. What this means is that the new elements are likely targeted at more friends and family who are already familiar with one another.

