WhatsApp hits 100 million users in the US

WhatsApp has hit a new landmark in the United States! 100 million users now use the app in the US, which is a significant achievement considering that the US has not been a focus.

“This milestone has been a long time coming and it proves that WhatsApp is the solution to the cross platform divide in America. No matter if you have an iPhone or Android, people want private and secure messaging that works well for everyone and that’s what we do best,” the company wrote in a blog post.

This milestone did not come as a surprise as millions of users in the US now rely on the messaging app to communicate with their loved ones.

The idea of using the social media platforms over chat apps is gradually fading away with more Americans more concerned about their privacy.

Talking about privacy, you can now control how people add you to a group chat on WhatsApp; thanks to a new safety element announced by the company.

When next you are added to a WhatsApp group by someone you do not know, you will have access to all the information you ever needed about the group before accepting the invite.

WhatsApp has added new group context cards that include a note on who added you to a group, while the cards will also display who created the group, when the group was created, and the group description (if available).

The new feature could be a very handy one when it comes to fighting spam. It could also be the perfect tool you need to protect yourself from strange WhatsApp users.

In other news, WhatsApp has expanded the number of participants in video group chats from 15 to 32. With this expansion, video group chats can now accommodate more users.

WhatsApp also announced a couple of new updates for video calls, including expanded group chats, improved screen-sharing and speaker highlights.

With this, more participants can now be displayed on screen, which enhances improved interactions in group chats.

WhatsApp is also adding screen sharing with audio. This will encourage users to watch video content as a group within a WhatsApp group call. This will come in handy when it comes to watching presentations, or movies as a group.

