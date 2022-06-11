WhatsApp has upgraded group membership capacity to 512

Share the joy

WhatsApp group is about to welcome an upgrade that may elicit mixed reactions. The 256-cap for group members will soon be expanded to accommodate 512 members. Not everyone is comfortable being in a group with 255 other people; and that is about to get even bigger. For some users, however, it is something to cheer about.

The feature has been in beta for a couple of weeks, but is now widely available to more users as reported by WABetaInfo. You can find out if the feature is live on your WhatsApp version by creating a new group, selecting a participant, and see what it says at the top of your screen.

For organizations with big workforce, the 512-group upgrade is a positive step. It gives everyone the opportunity to be a part of discussions, and eliminates the idea of setting up another group just to accommodate everyone.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to silently exit a group without the knowledge of other users, except the group admin. When you have made up your mind to exit a group, only you and admins will be notified of this move.

Usually, WhatsApp sends a message to all group members that a member has left. In the future, however, WhatsApp will only notify the group admins that a participant has left. The choice of notifying a group admin is important because he needs to be notified of changes in a group.

The feature is still being developed, and could be released sometimes in the future with no specific date given by WABetaInfo. That said, there has been no official statement made by WhatsApp, and there is no certainty that the feature will be officially released.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will show Status updates in chat. The company wants to make Status even more popular, and one of the ways to achieve this is to create an awareness. Showing Status in chats will encourage users to view new posts by their contact.

The ability to watch Status in chat is for a future release. When you click on the cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact, but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status shows up.

