WhatsApp has started rolling out disappearing messages for some users

Image Credit: The Verge



Following weeks of testing, WhatsApp has started rolling out its much-talked about disappearing message to some beta testers. Reports of a disappearing feature were first broken by WABetaInfo, which was later confirmed by WhatsApp a couple of days ago. Now, it seems the Facebook-owned app is all set to roll out the feature—expect a slow roll out.

:We’re starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” says a WhatsApp spokesperson per The Verge. “The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t.”

Sometime in September, WABetaInfo had reported that your media including videos and photos will also disappear after seven days. While your messages, photos and videos will disappear after seven days, there is nothing stopping someone from taking a screenshot of them before they are deleted.

Per WABetaInfo, you can find out if the feature has been activated for you by opening Contact Info or Group Info [if you are a group admin] where you will see a new row called disappearing messages.

The new setting, however, will not delete older messages, which means it will only affect new messages from the time you enabled it. One thing though, the disappearing option can only be enabled on a per group or contact basis.

WhatsApp is currently working on a number of new features expected to be launched in no-distant future. However, one feature that was officially launched lately after weeks of testing is the ability to mute chats forever. This effectively replaced the previous option where chats could be muted for one year.

The new “always mute” option is now being rolled out or made available to some users. The feature has the capacity to prevent those annoying notifications mostly from those groups where members are constantly sending chats.

WhatsApp is also looking to add a fingerprint security feature. This will quite obviously add an extra layer of security to the chat app—a much needed functionality these days.

The fingerprint security feature allows you to confirm the creation of a new WhatsApp Web session by simply using your fingerprint. The functionality according to the reliable tech blogger, is still under development.

No date has been confirmed for the release of the feature, but it could be available in the near future. Of course, you can access the upcoming feature on the Play Store if you are a part of the WhatsApp beta program. If you do not see the update on the Play Store, then a refresh could do the magic.