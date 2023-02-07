WhatsApp has enabled the ability to set Voice Notes as Status Updates

Share the joy

WhatsApp has finally added the ability for users to set voice notes as Status updates. The update was announced by WhatsApp on Tuesday, and will enable users to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds as status updates.

WhatsApp users will have the option to record voice notes by tapping the microphone icon on the status screen. This new option provides users a more personal touch to their status updates, and can be a perfect way to update your contacts without needing to type and post the words.

The feature was first tested by a handful of beta testers on WhatsApp in January, and Tuesday’s announcement confirms a wider roll out.

“We’re excited to add a set of new features to status on WhatsApp that make it easier to express yourself and connect with others,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

To find out if you already have the feature on your current version, simply visit the text status section where you would see a microphone icon. As with the usual status update, voice notes share as status updates cannot be longer than 30 seconds. Users will also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status.

When recording a voice note for status update, you can choose to discard the recording if you are not satisfied with the outcome. Voice notes shared on status disappears after 24 hours, the same way images and videos expire. Your voice notes shared on status are also end-to-end encrypted, and cannot be listened to by WhatsApp or anyone except those you allow to.

Users will also be able to include a ‘private audience selector’ that allows them to easily pick a privacy option per status to choose who can view their status updates. A new audience selector button has been added on the status screen, this brings up a menu to allow users control the visibility of their status updates.

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a new addition to Status. Per WABetaInfo, the chat app could soon add the ability to report a status update on WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Currently, it is possible to report messages and contacts to WhatsApp if you have any issues with some of the messages you have received. If you think such messages have violated WhatsApp’s policy, then you have the right to report them to the moderators.

