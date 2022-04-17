WhatsApp group voice call expanding to 32 participants

Share the joy

WhatsApp said it is expanding its group chat feature to include more participants. The expansion will allow up to 32 people join an active group chat, the company said during the week. At present, the group chat feature only accommodates eight people.

The chat app also said participants in group chat will be able to share up to 2 Gigabytes of file size. Before now, people were only allowed to send files that do not exceed 1 Gigabyte in size.

“We’ll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with an all-new design,” the company said in a blog post per the Economic Times.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new polling feature for group members. The new feature per WABetaInfo, will allow you to create polls within a group. This is about the biggest update the app has embarked upon in recent months.

From the screenshot as obtained by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will ask you to enter the question of the poll to send in a WhatsApp group. Details of course, are still sketchy as at the time of writing this; but the screenshot confirms that a polling feature is being developed.

Pols allow you to ask questions, while others will have the chance to respond with their answers. The feature meanwhile, will only be available within a group, with no exact release date set.

WABetaInfo has a proven track record when it comes to calling new features right before their release date. That said, there is no official confirmation whether this would make it to an official roll out soon.

A polling feature will make a group more exciting and engaging. It will keep users engaged, and allow you to find answers to genuine questions that bother your mind. It is not known if the polling feature will be limited to admins alone, but it will be nice if everyone has access to it.

To reduce the spread of misinformation on its platform, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to further restrict the forwarding of all messages to just one group chat at a time.

Now, WhatsApp has this restriction in place for viral of frequently forwarded messages on its platform. Once you share a message more than four times, it will be marked as frequently forwarded. This will be tagged with a double arrow and a Forwarded label on top. According to a screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, the new restriction update will soon be extended to regular messages as well.

