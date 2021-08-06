WhatsApp finally adds disappearing photos and videos in chats

Share the joy













WhatsApp is copying Snapchat with its own disappearing photos and videos. These visuals will auto-delete after opening to add more privacy options for users.

New feature alert!



You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp, giving you more control over your chats privacy! pic.twitter.com/Ig5BWbX1Ow — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 3, 2021

In comparison, Snapchat did this in 2011.

The new process will provide another way to communicate securely in WhatsApp. It will be useful for sharing private information like passwords, and most likely nudes.

“As with all the personal messages you send on WhatsApp, View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them. They will also be clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon,” says WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has worked on this for a while now. It had samples of this in beta testing leaked online.

It has similar features to Snapchat’s disappearing messages. But WhatsApp users will not know if someone took a screenshot or recording of the content. They will not get a notification, unlike Snapchat.

In hot waters

The messaging app has been in hot waters for the changes in its data privacy. It also got criticized for its links to its parent company Facebook, and how it handles user data.

Many users left the app this year after WhatsApp said it would share more user data with Facebook. It wanted to boost its business tools.

The app has been clarifying about the change ever since. It confirmed that personal messages will not be included, as response to the backlash. Still, if it is under Facebook’s wing, distrust of the app will continue.

Disappearing visual content is one way for the app to win back its credibility. By boosting its privacy tools, and adding more engaging ways to share updates, it increases user interaction within the app.

Many messaging apps have already provided this feature for a while now.

Still, it is a welcome addition to the most-used messaging app worldwide in WhatsApp.

Disappearing images and videos will roll out to all users starting this week.

To know more about this feature, click here.

