WhatsApp enables end-to-end chat encryption backup on iOS and Android

Slowly, but surely; WhatsApp has is now rolling out end-to-end chat encryption backup on both iOS and Android. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this on Thursday via a short Facebook post.

To ensure it can deliver a consistent and reliable experience to all its users, Facebook says the roll out will be gradual. Once the feature becomes active on your device, it will allow you to secure your backups before you hit the iCloud or Google Drive.

Backing up your chat history on iCloud or Google Drive means it will no longer be accessible to WhatsApp and your cloud service provider. It is also important to note at this point that you will not be able to recover your backups if you ever lose the 64-digit encryption key that secures your chat logs. To avoid finding yourself in this situation, you can use a password to secure your backups, which you can easily recover.

WhatsApp did not start testing encrypted backup until early this year. Thursday’s announcement is WhatsApp’s final step towards providing full end-to-end encryption message experience to its users.

In late 2016 WhatsApp quietly and without giving any hint of its intention, upgraded the security of its iCloud backups. Facebook added a unique encryption key. By this, WhatsApp stopped depending on the iCloud Drive to protect your data.

With that upgrade, anyone with some shady access to iCloud data would find it difficult accessing your WhatsApp data—and it includes security agencies or hackers or anyone.

WhatsApp rolled out an end-to-end encryption using TextSecure code back in 2014. WhatsApp’s version of the end-to-end encryption is the strongest security available on any major app, and can be compared to ones being offered by Apple, Google, and software giant, Microsoft.

The company partnered with Open Whisper Systems for the launch, using open-source code to build the new features. At launch, the encryption feature was not made available to iOS, but only to Android users, and was regarded as a significant step for encryption use.

Open Whisper, which is responsible for developing TextSecure, Signal and Redphone app, said its team of experts will not rest on its oars as it continues to work on improving its in-house apps. WhatsApp’s choice of TextSecure may have been encouraged by the fact that it made its source code public and has scaled every huddle placed before it by various public code audits, which has earned the app a lot of credibility in top security circles.

