WhatsApp could soon let you silently exit a group

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow you to silently exit a group without the knowledge of other users, except the group admin. When you have made up your mind to exit a group, only you and admins will be notified of this move.

Usually, WhatsApp sends a message to all group members that a member has left. In the future, however, WhatsApp will only notify the group admins that a participant has left. The choice of notifying a group admin is important because he needs to be notified of changes in a group.

The feature is still being developed, and could be released sometimes in the future with no specific date given by WABetaInfo. That said, there has been no official statement made by WhatsApp, and there is no certainty that the feature will be officially released.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will show Status updates in chat. The company wants to make Status even more popular, and one of the ways to achieve this is to create an awareness. Showing Status in chats will encourage users to view new posts by their contact.

The ability to watch Status in chat is for a future release. When you click on the cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact, but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status shows up.

No release date was mentioned by WABetaInfo in his article, but we trust that this feature will be as bid hit when released.

WhatsApp is also testing a new option that makes it easier to chat with new contacts. A few users have started spotting an option that lets that chat with new numbers sent along with chats.

The update was spotted by reliable tracker WABetaInfo who posted a screenshot on his blog. Previously, a tap on a number from a chat would instantly send the number to your dialer app, so you could make a call.

The latest change as spotted by WABetaInfo however, presents you with a pop-up dialog. It also checks to see if the number is associated with any WhatsApp account, and if that is the case, it then gives you the option to initiate a chat with the owner of the line.

