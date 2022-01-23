WhatsApp could soon let you move your chat history from Android to iOS

Share the joy













Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on a new upgrade that will make it easier to move your messaging history from Android to iOS. Of course, WhatsApp is a cross-platform chat app, and allows you to chat with your friends and loved ones regardless of the platform, moving your chat history from Android to iOS is a difficult thing to do. Switching between Android and iOS will no longer be a difficult thing to do if the upgrade becomes a reality.

As per reliable tracker, WABetaInfo, the chat app’s latest beta for iOS, 22.2.74, reveals code and imagery that suggests it will soon support importing chat history from Android phones. To make the process work, you will need to migrate to iOS app. Unlike the cloud backup options that use Google Drive or iCloud, your data will likely be migrated locally via a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection.

WhatsApp started rolling out end-to-end chat encryption backup on both iOS and Android a couple of months ago. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this via a short Facebook post.

To ensure it can deliver a consistent and reliable experience to all its users, Facebook says the roll out will be gradual. Once the feature becomes active on your device, it will allow you to secure your backups before you hit the iCloud or Google Drive.

Backing up your chat history on iCloud or Google Drive means it will no longer be accessible to WhatsApp and your cloud service provider. It is also important to note at this point that you will not be able to recover your backups if you ever lose the 64-digit encryption key that secures your chat logs. To avoid finding yourself in this situation, you can use a password to secure your backups, which you can easily recover.

WhatsApp did not start testing encrypted backup until early 2021. Zuckerberg’s announcement was WhatsApp’s final step towards providing full end-to-end encryption message experience to its users.

In late 2016 WhatsApp quietly and without giving any hint of its intention, upgraded the security of its iCloud backups. Facebook added a unique encryption key. By this, WhatsApp stopped depending on the iCloud Drive to protect your data.

With that upgrade, anyone with some shady access to iCloud data would find it difficult accessing your WhatsApp data—and it includes security agencies or hackers or anyone.

