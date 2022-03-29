WhatsApp could soon let users send up to 2GB file size

Share the joy

Image Credit: WAbetaInfo

There is a possibility that WhatsApp could soon let you send up to 2GB file size. This is a new upgrade that is being tested by WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo. According to the tracker, a small test is being conducted in Argentina that allows some users to share media files up to 2GB on iOS.

This is just a test, and may not enjoy a wider roll out anytime soon. That said, it will be exciting to be able to send up to 2GB file size to your contact. The ability to send up to 2GB media size was activated by Telegram in 2020.

To reduce the spread of misinformation on its platform, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to further restrict the forwarding of all messages to just one group chat at a time.

Now, WhatsApp has this restriction in place for viral of frequently forwarded messages on its platform. Once you share a message more than four times, it will be marked as frequently forwarded. This will be tagged with a double arrow and a Forwarded label on top. According to a screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, the new restriction update will soon be extended to regular messages as well.

In v2.22.7.2 of WhatsApp beta for Android, users are shown a warning—“Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat” anytime they try to forward a regular message to more than one group chat.

Users who may want to forward a chat to more than one group at a time may have to do this one after the other. While this may be possible, it will be stressful and will discourage spreading of spam messages on the platform.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new polling feature for group members. The new feature per WABetaInfo, will allow you to create polls within a group. This is about the biggest update the app has embarked upon in recent months.

From the screenshot as obtained by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will ask you to enter the question of the poll to send in a WhatsApp group. Details of course, are still sketchy as at the time of writing this; but the screenshot confirms that a polling feature is being developed.

Pols allow you to ask questions, while others will have the chance to respond with their answers. The feature meanwhile, will only be available within a group, with no exact release date set.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

