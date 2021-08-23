WhatsApp Could Soon Introduce an iPad App

Share the joy













It’ll be native support to the iPad and Android tablets.

After many years, WhatsApp will finally have a native app on iPads and other tablets. One of the pitfalls of this app is the missing native support for the iPad series and Android tablets.

But the platform is going to fix it.

The app will have multi-device support in the app. Although WhatsApp hasn’t officially released it yet, it is only just a matter of time before the official support rolls out.

WABetaInfo tweeted:

“NEWS: WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use iPad as new linked device Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device on WhatsApp for Android! It’s under development and it will be released in a future update.”

WhatsApp is also discussing upcoming features for the app. They would include view once feature similar to Snapchat.

Multi-Device Support

This feature is going to be useful for all users. With multi-device support, users can use the same functionality it’s available on the WhatsApp Web, Portal, and Desktop.

And users can use it without the need to connect their phone. The capability will make the overall experience better for users who are using the app.

In the multi-device setup, you only need one primary phone.

Currently, the app is only available on one device at a time. The web and desktop support worked by mirroring off your phone. It means that your phone needs to be on and must have an active Internet connection.

Since 2019, the company has been working on a multi-device feature. When it rolls out, the feature will let you log in from one of the devices using one account.

The best thing about this feature is that you don’t need an active Internet connection in your primary phone to use the app on the second device.

WhatsApp came under fire when it released its updated privacy policy. The policy stated that the platform would share users’ messages with Facebook, its parent company.

The new policy concerns messaging businesses on the platform. Most messages are encrypted. It means that they can be accessed only by the people actually talking. But the platform will also allow users to massage businesses and those messages are not encrypted.

The data in those messages can be used for ad targeting. Some of those messages are stored on the servers.

Unfortunately, many users are worried that the policy would compromise their privacy.

The multi-device feature is a challenge for WhatsApp. That is, it’s difficult to get the messages and content to sync properly across all linked devices. Fortunately, for the company, it has found a solution. And the feature will soon be introduced.

For now, WhatsApp users will just have to wait for the app to arrive on their iPad and other Android tablets. If you have the WhatsApp for iOS beta, you may get access to its iPad version, too.

But many people are used to not having the WhatsApp app on their tablets. However, the release of the said support might seem like the perfect time for the app to work on different devices, including the iPad.

