WhatsApp could soon add the ability to report Status update

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working on a new addition to Status. Per WABetaInfo, the chat app could soon add the ability to report a status update on WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Currently, it is possible to report messages and contacts to WhatsApp if you have any issues with some of the messages you have received. If you think such messages have violated WhatsApp’s policy, then you have the right to report them to the moderators.

For Status, there is no link to report a violation, and this might change in the very near future as the company is reportedly working to add a feature to enable you do that.

WhatsApp users will be able to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section. So, in case you come across any status update that you think violates the company’s policy, you can click on the “report” button to do that. All reported status will be forwarded to WhatsApp for moderation so they can determine if it goes against their policies.

The ability to report status on WhatsApp is still being developed, and is for a future release. The feature may or may not make it to a public release, but it is good to know that WhatsApp is working on it.

A picture-in-picture mode feature could be on the card when making video calls on WhatsApp. That is the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update as per WABetaInfo.

As per the above screenshot, you can use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. If available for you, a picture-in-picture view will immediately appear when you multitasks with other apps on your device.

The feature, according to WABetaInfo, is already available for some lucky beta testers who install the latest beta update from the TestFlight app. It should also be noted that the version must be compatible with the latest WhatsApp Business beta app. We expect that the feature will become available to more users in the next couple of days.

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to share contact card on Windows. The roll out is on the hills of a recent launch of calls tab, which allows you to track of your call history within the app sidebar.

According to WABetaInfo, you can now share contact cards right within the same chat where there already exist a feature that lets you create polls and share files.

