WhatsApp could introduce stricter measures to curb fake news

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

Curbing the spread of misinformation has been one of the most difficult issues in the last few years. Virtually evert social media platform is affected by it; and that is why none is left out in the battle to reduce it. WhatsApp is one of many social media apps working hard to stop the spread of fake news on its platform. To further reduce the spread of misinformation on its platform, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to further restrict the forwarding of all messages to just one group chat at a time.

Now, WhatsApp has this restriction in place for viral of frequently forwarded messages on its platform. Once you share a message more than four times, it will be marked as frequently forwarded. This will be tagged with a double arrow and a Forwarded label on top. According to a screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, the new restriction update will soon be extended to regular messages as well.

In v2.22.7.2 of WhatsApp beta for Android, users are shown a warning—“Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat” anytime they try to forward a regular message to more than one group chat.

Users who may want to forward a chat to more than one group at a time may have to do this one after the other. While this may be possible, it will be stressful and will discourage spreading of spam messages on the platform.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new polling feature for group members. The new feature per WABetaInfo, will allow you to create polls within a group. This is about the biggest update the app has embarked upon in recent months.

From the screenshot as obtained by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will ask you to enter the question of the poll to send in a WhatsApp group. Details of course, are still sketchy as at the time of writing this; but the screenshot confirms that a polling feature is being developed.

Pols allow you to ask questions, while others will have the chance to respond with their answers. The feature meanwhile, will only be available within a group, with no exact release date set.

WABetaInfo has a proven track record when it comes to calling new features right before their release date. That said, there is no official confirmation whether this would make it to an official roll out soon.

