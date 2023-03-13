WhatsApp Community could be coming to WhatsApp for Business soon

Share the joy

Image Credit: Forbes

WhatsApp for Business could welcome the Community feature in a feature update. This was revealed by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo through his regular blog update.

The version, according to the tracker, is marked within WhatsApp Settings 2.23.5.75. The feature is for a future update, and is not immediately available.

What that means is that businesses will finally have access to a feature that has been a part of the normal WhatsApp app. Once it is released, businesses will be able to create and manage communities, especially on Android; with the iOS version also due for a release sometime in the future.

From the screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, a new entry point for Communities has been added within the app settings, rather than getting rid of the business tools tab that was added last year.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Businesses will finally have access to the list of all the communities they have joined in the past. These include their subgroups and community announcement groups. Also, businesses will be able to create new communities within this section, the same way other users can in the customer app.

It is going to serve as a big plus for businesses on WhatsApp as they would be able to do a lot of things including managing their communication channels and much more.

The Communities feature on WhatsApp for Business is still being developed, and will not be available until a future update of the app.

WhatsApp’s Communities feature was launched late 2022, after it was first announced in April, but was then available as a limited test. It is a feature designed to help schools, private groups, organizations, and clubs better communicate and organize.

With Communities, there are a number of controls, including admin controls, voice and video calls involving 32 users, polls, larger file sharing, emoji reactions, support for sub-groups and announcement groups.

Communities works by allowing you to bring other related groups together in one place. This is aimed at keeping conversation going, and better organized.

You can add people to your Communities by sharing a link. This enables you to add new and existing groups to the feature. Start by opening your Community > tap for more options > tap invite members.

Tap or click more options > invite members.

From the options available, choose how you would love to share the community invite link.

