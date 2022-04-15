WhatsApp Communities set to improve group chats

Share the joy

WhatsApp has announced a new feature called Communities. It enhances group chats and comes with new features, such as emoji reactions, file sharing, group audio calls and more.

???? We’re excited to announce a new feature rolling out later this year called Communities!



With Communities, you’ll be able to bring related groups together in a way that helps you organize meaningful connections easily and privately. pic.twitter.com/PyhXJmSr4T

— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 14, 2022

WhatsApp Communities aims to help groups and local communities. It wants people to stay in touch through elements in its communal structure.

“Parents at a school, local clubs, and even small workplaces now rely on WhatsApp as their primary way of keeping people up to date. These groups need private ways of communicating that are distinct from social media but provide more tools to facilitate real-time conversations than e-mail or broadcast only channels,” explains WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Communities will target that need with smaller, niche chats.

Each WhatsApp Community has a description on its purpose. It also has a menu of subgroups in the community so members may join. It opens new ways to connect through the app. And it helps you discover new ways to communicate with people of shared interests.

Most of all, it is encrypted. You feel safe engaging in conversations that will not go public or outside each chat.

WhatsApp has also added new features and tools to help connect better.

32-person audio chats may improve connection and engagement. People can drop anytime they want. And WhatsApp also added new admin tools to manage and moderate each chat.

And add Reactions to the list.

We’re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with ????❤️???????????????? and with all emojis and skin-tones to come. pic.twitter.com/086JnVS5Ey

— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

Reactions have turned to a habit. People engage in chats, and it makes sense for WhatsApp to add it into its Community response tools.

WhatsApp will keep limits on message forwarding.

“To limit noise and overload, only Community admins will be able to send messages to all Community members – this is called the announcement group for the community. We will initially support community announcements for several thousands of users. Community members can chat in the smaller groups that admins have created or approved. We plan incremental increases to group sizes as we bring more controls to admins and users,” explains WhatsApp.

Check out all the new features and tools here: Communities.

