WhatsApp Channels is now accessible in more regions

WhatsApp has extended access to its Channels feature to more regions. The company said in a statement that Channels is now available in over 150 countries across the globe.

Channels is a one-way broadcast service that allows users to stay up-to-date on topics of interest within the WhatsApp app. Users can find Channels within a separate tab on their chats. It provides a means for users to use WhatsApp as a real-time news and information service on topics of interest.

“Our goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from your chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. We also protect the personal information of both admins and followers.”

Unlike Status, which lasts 24 hours, Channels lasts 30 days, which is a good way to ensure that the information remains fresh and relevant within the given period.

WhatsApp also added a directory to enable users to have more options in terms of finding channels to follow.

The Meta-owned chat app says thousands of artists, organizations, sports teams, and thought leaders are now available to follow on Channels. Of course, it means people now have more options in terms of topics to follow.

Channels is built on a new tab called Updates, where you will find your status and the channels you choose to follow. This, according to WhatsApp, is, however, separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

Channels has been deliberately built into a new Updates tab within the app to give the new feature more focus. It will also make it more appealing to users, especially when it comes to choosing specific topics to follow.

In a statement on its official blog, WhatsApp said:

“Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. To help you select channels to follow, we’re building a searchable directory where you can find your hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. You can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.”

Channels will not display your personal information or that of your followers. Interestingly, Meta said it is also exploring payment and business discovery features within Channels. This, according to Meta, is a means of helping businesses maximize their exposure on WhatsApp.

