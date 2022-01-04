WhatsApp Business upgrades Business Directory; adds nearby businesses

Share the joy













A couple of months ago we had told you that WhatsApp had begun a pilot test that involved a new feature called Business Directory in São Paulo Brazil. The feature, according to Reuters, will enable users to search for businesses within the app. The latest on that according to WABetaInfo is that the Facebook-owned chat app is adding a new extension called nearby businesses.

Business will be up for this new feature because it will allow them to become more visible, especially within the WhatsApp app. When it becomes available, you will be able to search for things like clothing, hotels, eateries, and many more without exiting the app.

The nearby businesses feature will be available to both iOS and Android upon launch. However, only a handful of users in São Paulo Brazil can access it for now. This is not confirmed yet, but it seems WhatsApp will first roll out the Business Directory feature to all users before adding the nearby businesses tool.

Ultimately, users will be able to place orders for product and services via WhatsApp not long after the nearby businesses feature is launched. WhatsApp has never hidden its plans to offer businesses related services to users.

Social media companies like Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest, are all doubling down on ecommerce; and one is not surprised that WhatsApp is now working towards that.

More on WhatsApp Business Directory

WhatsApp has enlisted thousands of businesses in categories such as food, retail, and local services across São Paulo neighborhoods. The company plans to expand the feature by adding India and Indonesia.

“This could be … the primary way that people start a commerce process in WhatsApp,” Matt Idema, Facebook’s vice president of business messaging, said in an interview this week per Reuters.

Recall that WhatsApp is still battling to convince users of its sincerity per its new privacy policy. This perhaps, explains why WhatsApp has assured users that it will not know or store the location of people’s search or results through the new directory feature.

On ads, Idema says this has not been ruled out, and remains a possibility in the future. “There’s definitely a route on ads, which is Facebook’s core business model, that over the long term I think in some form or another will be part of the business model for WhatsApp, Idema said.

