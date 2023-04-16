WhatsApp Announces New Security Features

Share the joy

WhatsApp Three New Security Features

WhatsApp rolled out new security features that make it harder for scammers to steal your account. One of the most notable features is protection against SIM jacking. This type of attack could compromise your account.

Account Protect

If you need to download the app on a new device, you may need your old device to confirm that you want to move your account to another device. WhatsApp will send a prompt to verify that you are indeed switching devices. This is an additional step that can thwart hackers who are trying to gain unauthorized access to your account.

Worried about being locked out of your account? This new security feature will only be activated if the system detects a suspicious registration attempt.

What if you have lost your old device? You can just message the company to send you a second one-time passcode.

Device Verification

The problem with smartphones is that they are prone to malware and trojan attacks. They are always an issue. If your phone is infected, hackers can easily retrieve your authentication key. They can use this key to send unwanted messages to your friends. But with the introduction of Device Verification, your account is safe. This feature runs background checks to verify your account.

How does it work? According to Facebook,

“WhatsApp has built Device Verification to benefit from how people typically read and react to messages sent to their device. When someone receives a message their WhatsApp client wakes up and retrieves the offline message from WhatsApp server. This process cannot be impersonated by malware that steals the authentication key and attempts to send messages from outside the users` device.”

Key Transparency

WhatsApp is also making it easier to verify that your connection is encrypted. Currently, verifying your connection involves comparing a 60-digit number or scanning a code. Either method can help by tapping the encryption tab.

However, it is tedious. That’s why the company wants to make the entire process automatic. Simply tapping the Encryption tab will automatically verify the security of your connection when chatting with someone.

Compared to other messaging platforms, WhatsApp is generally a secure system. It uses end-to-end encryption that can surely protect the privacy and security of users’ messages.

It means that the messages are encrypted on your device, transmitted in encrypted form, and then decrypted only on the recipient’s device. Because of how it works, if someone intercepts the message during transmission, they cannot read its content without the encryption key.

In addition to the latest security features, the platform also has two-factor authentication. It adds a layer of security to your account and the ability to verify the identity of other users by scanning a QR code. WhatsApp’s servers do not store the content of messages, further protecting users’ privacy.

Although these new security features are useful to protect your account, it is still vital to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to protect your own privacy and security. In addition to using strong passwords and enabling 2FA, you should also avoid sharing sensitive information over the app.

