WhatsApp adds new way to transfer local data through QR code

Just got a new phone? Most people will agree with me that data and file transfer from an old phone to a new one can sometimes be an uphill task. For WhatsApp users, anything to make chat transfer easier will be highly welcome.

Meta has just added a new method to transfer local data through the use of a QR code. WhatsApp said that people changing phones will be able to transfer their chats or data to their new phones within the same operating system using a local Wi-Fi connection.

How it works

Transferring your data to a new phone is quite easy; make sure both phones are turned on and are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Then, open WhatsApp on the old device and go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer.

On completion of this step, you will see a QR code.

Scan the QR code from the new phone to complete the transfer process.

The new QR code method, according to WhatsApp, is more secure than third-party solutions as the data is encrypted and only shared between the two devices over your local network.

It is important to note at this point that this new chat transfer method only works when the two devices are within reach.

Last month, the popular chat app added a new Privacy Checkup feature in its latest update. The new privacy feature will let users finetune privacy settings within the app.

One of the elements of the new feature is one that allows users to silence annoying calls from unknown users. When activated, calls from unknown callers will not ring on your phone, but will appear in your call list.

To use the new Privacy Checkup feature, simply start by selecting the ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings, then navigate through the multiple privacy layers.

This is one feature I really like, especially as millions of people continue to find more ways to deal with annoying calls from unknown callers. The feature has already rolled out to WhatsApp users, and in case you have not seen it, just hang in there for a while.

“Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

