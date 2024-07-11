WhatsApp adds new safety features for group chats

Share the joy

Now you can control how people add you to a group chat on WhatsApp; thanks to a new safety feature announced by the company.

When next you are added to a WhatsApp group by someone you do not know, you will have access to all the information you ever needed about the group before accepting the invite.

WhatsApp has added new group context cards that include a note on who added you to a group, while the cards will also display who created the group, when the group was created, and the group description (if available).

The new feature could be a very handy one when it comes to fighting spam. It could also be the perfect tool you need to protect yourself from strange WhatsApp users.

In other news, WhatsApp has expanded the number of participants in video group chats from 15 to 32. With this expansion, video group chats can now accommodate more users.

WhatsApp announced a couple of new updates for video calls, including expanded group chats, improved screen-sharing and speaker highlights.

With this, more participants can now be displayed on screen, which enhances improved interactions in group chats.

WhatsApp is also adding screen sharing with audio. This will encourage users to watch video content as a group within a WhatsApp group call. This will come in handy when it comes to watching presentations, or movies as a group.

WhatsApp also announced that it has been working on improving its video quality. In an official blog post, the company said:

“We recently launched MLow codec which improves call reliability. Calls made on mobile devices benefit from improved noise and echo cancellation, making it easier to have calls in noisy environments, and video calls have higher resolution for those with faster connections. Audio is crisper overall, even if you have poor network connectivity or are using an older device.”

WhatsApp is making Communities more engaging for members with the launch of a new feature that enables them to create events.

The rumor of the new feature was first revealed a couple of months ago by TheSpAndroid. According to the report, users will be able to create events within a group in community and regular groups.

Announcing the new event feature in a blog post a couple of months ago, WhatsApp said events will make it easier for people to plan directly within the app.

