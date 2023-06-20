WhatsApp adds new “Privacy Checkup” feature plus option to silence unknown callers

Share the joy

WhatsApp is cooking a lot these days; the popular chat app has added a new Privacy Checkup feature in its latest update. The new privacy feature will let users finetune privacy settings within the app.

One of the elements of the new feature is one that allows users to silence annoying calls from unknown users. When activated, calls from unknown callers will not ring on your phone, but will appear in your call list.

To use the new Privacy Checkup feature, simply start by selecting the ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings, then navigate through the multiple privacy layers.

“Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

This is one feature I really like, especially as millions of people continue to find more ways to deal with annoying calls from unknown callers. The feature has already rolled out to WhatsApp users, and in case you have not seen it, just hang in there for a while.

WhatsApp has launched an in-app chat support for all users. The feature will allow users to reach out for help within the app without having to switch to email for assistance.

The in-app chat support feature is now available to all users who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store.

The feature is already available for iOS, Android, and Desktop Electron app. You can initiate a chat with the support team by selecting the “Contact Us” option within the app.

From the screenshot as posted by WABetaInfo, users can now get answers in a WhatsApp chat when they need it. That said, users can also request to get support via email.

The new in-app chat support is a smart move from Meta, and will provide an easier way for users to get support whenever there is an issue to be resolved. The process is now faster, and users are no longer required to switch between the app and their email client.

