WhatsApp adds four new features including ability to share up to 100 media

WhatsApp is rolling out some minor, but important updates for its Android app. The chat app has added the ability to add captions when sharing documents, share up to 100 media, and more.

Captions

When sharing documents with contacts, WhatsApp now allows you to add captions. Though small, this update is useful when have a lot of files to share; especially when you do this often. This update was first spotted in WhatsApp’s beta program sometimes in October 2022, and is now available to all Android users.

Send Multiple Photos and Videos at once

Going forward, you will be able to send multiple photos and videos all at once on WhatsApp. This was previously limited to 30 media files at once during a conversation. However, the new update makes it possible to send as many as 100 photos and videos in a single conversation. The feature first made its way to the app’s beta channel a week ago, but is not widely available and out of beta.

Support for longer group subjects and descriptions

The app has also rolled out support for longer group subjects and descriptions, according to WABetaInfo. You can now have group name up to 100 characters long, and include descriptions that support up to 100 characters. This gives you the chance to write a detailed explanation of what a group is all about.

These updates are already rolling out to all Android users.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp rolled out the ability for users to set voice notes as Status updates. The update was announced by WhatsApp on Tuesday, and will enable users to record and share voice messages of up to 30 seconds as status updates.

WhatsApp users will have the option to record voice notes by tapping the microphone icon on the status screen. This new option provides users a more personal touch to their status updates, and can be a perfect way to update your contacts without needing to type and post the words.

The feature was first tested by a handful of beta testers on WhatsApp in January, and Tuesday’s announcement confirms a wider roll out.

“We’re excited to add a set of new features to status on WhatsApp that make it easier to express yourself and connect with others,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

