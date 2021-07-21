WhatsApp adds alert to view-once photos and videos

Share the joy













Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has continued to work on its view-once feature—a feature that is still being tested, and is not widely rolled out. Recall that the view-once feature allows you to send images and videos that disappear once it has been viewed by the recipient just once. WABetaInfo is now reporting that WhatsApp is now working to add alert to the feature.

The tracker, with impressive records of calling loads of features before they are released, posted a screenshot of the upcoming update on his blog.

When images or videos are not opened after 14 days, they might not be marked as expired—but that might not be the case for long. In the upcoming update, WhatsApp will alert you that the message containing an image or video is about to expire.

The update has not been officially confirmed yet, but WABetaInfo’s proven track record is almost as good as an official confirmation.

With a “View Once” feature, WhatsApp users can send images and videos that can only be opened once by the recipient. There is no media preview, but there is a text-sized bubble that will indicate whether it is an image or video that has been sent.

Despite having the ability to disappear after the first view, the recipient can still screenshot your message. What that means is that you should be careful when sending sensitive messages or images to people.

WhatsApp users will soon be able to shop in the app. Customers will be able to view a shop on the app with the option of chatting with a business before buying something.

Adding Shops to WhatsApp is one of the biggest indications that Facebook is almost there in terms of monetizing the chat app. Although the social media giant had always maintained that it was not in a rush to monetize the platform, events of the last few years have proven otherwise.

According to Facebook, the pandemic has changed the way people shop these days—people now turn to online sales more frequently. Furthermore, Facebook said “one in three shoppers globally say they plan to spend less time in-store even after the pandemic is over, and almost three-quarters say they get shopping ideas from Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp.”

The company announced that businesses in select markets the option to showcase their Shop in WhatsApp. “In the US, we’ll enable them to bring Shops products into Marketplace, helping them reach the more than 1 billion people globally who visit each month.”

