WhatsApp adds ability to mute specific users in group calls

Share the joy

WhatsApp has announced a few new changes to group calls—you can now mute certain individual in group calls. This is particularly handy when someone forgets or deliberately unmute himself during a group call.

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp at Meta announced this and other new additions to group calls via Twitter on Thursday. Recall that the chat app recently upped the number of participants in a group chat to 512; and this new update could be very useful when it comes to controlling how a group call goes.

Also, WhatsApp has added a new indicator so that you can easily see when others join large group calls. The indicator is a useful addition especially in terms of privacy and security. You want to be sure no intruder gains access to your group chat.

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

A couple of days ago, we told you that the 256-cap for group members will soon be expanded to accommodate 512 members. Not everyone is comfortable being in a group with 255 other people; and that is about to get even bigger. For some users, however, it is something to cheer about.

The feature has been in beta for a couple of weeks, but is now widely available to more users as reported by WABetaInfo. You can find out if the feature is live on your WhatsApp version by creating a new group, selecting a participant, and see what it says at the top of your screen.

For organizations with big workforce, the 512-group upgrade is a positive step. It gives everyone the opportunity to be a part of discussions, and eliminates the idea of setting up another group just to accommodate everyone.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to silently exit a group without the knowledge of other users, except the group admin. When you have made up your mind to exit a group, only you and admins will be notified of this move.

Usually, WhatsApp sends a message to all group members that a member has left. In the future, however, WhatsApp will only notify the group admins that a participant has left. The choice of notifying a group admin is important because he needs to be notified of changes in a group.

The feature is still being developed, and could be released sometimes in the future with no specific date given by WABetaInfo. That said, there has been no official statement made by WhatsApp, and there is no certainty that the feature will be officially released.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

