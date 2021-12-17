Share the joy













What to Know About Hiring a Web Developer

Source – IEEE

The web developer you choose to hire can be a huge decision for your business. This is true whether you’re a startup with no website at all or you’re more established but need a re-design.

There are two general categories of work a web developer may do. One category is design, which can include things like headers and logos on your site or changing your page layout.

The other category is more technical and involves the functionality and coding of a site.

You may need to hire different people, depending on your needs, or you can find a full-service agency that can handle both types of work.

The following are things to know and tips to keep in mind as you begin the hiring process.

Designer vs. Developer

We touched on this above, but there are differences to be aware of when choosing a designer or developer. Again, you might be able to find a person or agency that can do both, but they are distinct areas of work.

A designer will create the look of your website. Designers can also come up with your icons, images, and similar site elements. A designer should be good with graphic design.

There are some purely graphic designers who don’t actually implement a site at all. Instead, graphic designers will create a mock-up, and someone else will implement their vision.

It’s increasingly common, however, for designers to also implement what they come up with for the look of the site. This makes them a web designer.

A developer writes code on the other hand. A developer can go into your site and make changes, or from scratch, create an entire website.

Front-End vs. Back-End Developers

Developers are further categorized into front-end and back-end.

The front end of your site is what people see when they visit it. The back-end is everything else not seen. The back-end is where you can go to manage your site. The back-end also includes how the site communities with a database or server.

A front-end developer is usually the same as a web designer. They use the same languages, and there’s a lot of overlap if it’s not the same person.

A back-end developer focuses only on the functionality of your site.

There are also full-stack developers, which is someone who can do both front and back-end work.

A full-stack developer is a generalist rather than a specialist, but they can usually build your entire site from start-to-finish including the design, implementation, and coding.

Know Your Business Challenges and Goals

Your web development project is unique to your business and goals. You’re not going to be able to find the right person for the project if you don’t know very specifically what you need and what your priorities are.

To start, define the scope of your project. A simple project might be something like adding more features or functionality to your current side. A medium project in scope could include app development or adding an online store or chatbot, for example. Then, larger-scale projects might require pretty advanced technology and cloud hosting servers to store data.

From there, you’ll want to think about whether or not you’re building a project from scratch and if you’re extending the people already on your team or you’re entirely outsourcing the work.

If you do have anyone working on development in-house, you’ll need to find a developer that uses the same tools they’re experienced in working with.

You’ll also think about whether you need a specialist or a full-stack developer.

Soft Skills

Things like experience and technical skills are, of course, critical when hiring a developer, but soft skills tend to be overlooked. Soft skills will determine the type of relationship you have with a developer, and that can make or break your project.

Soft skills to consider as you hire a developer are:

Good communication skills—even if you find someone with great technical skills, if they’re not as great with communication, it could create unnecessary delays or obstacles in your project. You want someone who communicates in a way that resonates with you. You also want to ensure you minimize misunderstandings and have clear requirements and goals shared between you.

Collaboration—a developer will be working with several key stakeholders even on a small project, so they need to be comfortable with this.

Proactive problem-solving—your developer should feel comfortable offering suggestions and potential improvements in your project. You want someone who will use their expertise to give you good feedback and ideas about solutions that could work in your situation.

Give Yourself Time

Hiring a good web developer, especially in the current market, whether on a freelance or contract basis, will take time. You should plan your search to start as soon as possible. Aim for several months ahead of when you hope to be truly entrenched in the work.

Have a Defined Budget

Web development is an investment, but how much exactly depends on a lot of factors. Before you even start talking to candidates, know specifically what your budget is. Research before you set a budget to know you’re being realistic in how much it will cost.

Things will change along the way, so add a contingency to your budget.

Do Some Research for Your Developer

Finally, once you have a shortlist of potential candidates, look around to find sites that you like and appeal to you. You can give the candidate a list of these sites so they’ll have a more concrete idea of what you’re looking for and whether they can deliver. You should also note what you like about the sites you show them.

You can create sketches to show what you’re looking for and use examples. The clearer you can make it for a developer, the better. You can reduce a lot of frustration and shorten the project timeline by showing what you want.

