What is HMRC Tax Investigation and what to do during the investigation

How do tax investigations work?

HMRC reviews your tax payment and reporting history as part of a tax investigation. In this way, they can verify whether the right amount is being paid in taxes.

Inevitably, this happens, as HMRC is committed to closing the tax deficit – an overpayment of what HMRC should have received (or should have reasonably expected) in comparison to what they collect.

Tax fraud, avoidance, and underpayments have been cracked down on more effectively by HMRC over the years. For the tax year 2018/19 only 4.7% of tax income was taxed, which is the lowest rate since 1998. HMRC claims that in one of their most recent reports the tax gap has been trending downward for a long time.

Although this success can also be attributed to the introduction of new digital tools to report and declare tax, by doing so discrepancies can be reduced, it can also be attributed to their efforts and efforts to improve when it comes to selecting who to investigate.

What factors do HMRC consider when investigating someone?

There are several possible triggers, which catch the attention of HMRC, that can lead to an investigation:

Continually filing erroneous tax returns

Frequently, mistakes are made by failing to mark the correct box, omitting sections, or calculating incorrectly, and HMRC is quick to catch them. There is no need to worry about criminal prosecution for genuine mistakes, but penalties may still be imposed.

Tax returns that are continually late

HMRC will require you to explain why you are always late filing tax returns (whether they are self-assessments, company tax returns, or VAT returns). It is similar to what will happen when you regularly make mistakes. This may lead to a suspicion that your records aren’t accurate, which may trigger an investigation.

There is something unusual about your expenses or costs, which may be above industry standards

However, despite understanding that companies have their own unique characteristics, HMRC is still on the lookout for things that don’t make sense. As an example, the costs of a small-town takeaway are very different from those of a big city’s Michelin-starred restaurant. HMRC will want to understand the reasons behind any strange expenditures to determine whether they were legitimate or not, so it may seem strange if the takeaway is claiming international travel for business.

Your income has increased or decreased significantly

An investigation may not be triggered by a single dip or rise. The HM Revenue and Customs will however compare recent tax returns to older tax returns to determine whether there have been drastic adjustments or irregularities that should raise a red flag. Similarly, HMRC may investigate you if they determine your income corresponds to your living standards.

In your industry, you work with high-risk products

Certain industries are routinely targeted by HMRC as being high-risk. A variety of industries have been represented, including the construction industry and the health care sector. Over the past few years, HMRC has become more concerned with cryptocurrencies. Cash-in-hand contractors, however, are more likely to be investigated, particularly in sectors where the practice is common.

HMRC receives a report about you

HMRC does take note of accusations, which is not unusual. To determine when to pursue the case, they will balance the evidence provided to support the allegation with the potential tax revenue that could be gained from the investigation.

Furthermore, HMRC has invested a lot of money into technology to accurately identify and investigate cases. Their software is called “connect.” The software can collect data form every kind of source, this includes Airbnb, PayPal, Data companies and even lang registries.

Data is collected, but it is also analyzed, highlighting potential cases for investigation. HMRC continues to improve in their efforts to close the tax gap.

How do HMRC’s investigations work?

When HMRC informs you that they are investigating your tax affairs, they may ask that you:

Payment history of taxes

Accounting, tax calculations, and bookkeeping

Tax return filed by a self-employed individual

Tax return for a company

Employers are required to keep PAYE records and return forms

If you’re VAT-registered, you will need to submit VAT returns

As part of the letter, HMRC will also provide you with some additional information about the investigation:

Randomly examining

Still, you may be asked to answer questions about your tax history or current circumstances. In the event that HMRC randomly checks your records, they are not necessarily looking for errors, but rather performing a routine check as part of their efforts to combat tax evasion.

Inquiry about an aspect

During this phase, HMRC only looks at a limited portion of your tax situation. Your company tax returns, for example, may not interest them if they’re only interested in your PAYE history. As a result of these inquiries, genuine mistakes are often discovered rather than intentional tax fraud.

An in-depth inquiry

Your tax affairs will be examined in depth during a full enquiry by the HMRC. In addition to personal taxes, if applicable, there can be business taxes as well. Your tax return may contain significant errors, leading HMRC to believe that you should make an in-depth inquiry.

