What is content aggregation? Simply explained by professionals

What is content aggregation?

You might be a little uncertain about what content aggregation means and I’m here to give you a working definition. Aggregation is the act of pulling bits and pieces of content from all over the Internet and then displaying them together. There’s no limit to the content that can be aggregated – blogs, newsletters, news articles, tweets and Instagram posts. The only criterion is that it has to be similar content.

You can aggregate content either manually or through software, which is the preferred method as it saves a lot of time and it’s why content aggregation is done in the first place. You put in place so that you can generate content for your website. Aggregation serves a purpose in a company’s content marketing strategy as a way to improve SEO performance and deliver value to users. The applications of content aggregation are many.

Frequently, new companies resort to it as a steady stream of fresh content, because they don’t have the resources to generate content on their own at a quick pace. Aggregation is also useful for live research on a topic.

Difference between content aggregation and content curation

It’s easy to mistake content curation for content aggregation.

The line is thin and it has all to do with the intention. Curation relies on an actual person to see or read the content, then go through a selection process before publishing the content. It’s also not uncommon for the person curating to make annotations on the re-posted content. Aggregation does not really deal with a selection process. You gather the content that matches your criteria and that’s it. It’s why content aggregation allows itself to be automated so well. You don’t have to think too much about the quality of the post or repetitive posts, which is one of its main drawbacks.

Curation is also demanding to perform, because it involves man hours to sift through content and consider what posts best align with the content you want to display and its quality. As a result, it’s not going to generate quite a lot of content compared to aggregation, but it will definitely be more compared to having to create your own content for the same time. That can be a drawback to some, but you have to understand that with curation there’s an understanding that a person has done the work to bring users the best content out there.

Why use content aggregation?

We all use a little bit of content aggregation in our lives. Do you listen to podcasts on your phone? Podcast catchers aggregate content and deliver it to your pleasure. You just hit the subscribe button – a technology based on RSS (we’ll get to this a little later) – and you’re done. That’s very much the essence of aggregation.

Whether you decide to use the content for personal use and research or use it for business purposes (as I’ve already highlighted above), content aggregation is all around us. It’s simply the best way to stay informed and you’ll find you’re already using content aggregators, if you check out Google News every once in a while.

Continuing on the business aspects, I would say that companies can use aggregation to interact with their customers more. Have your customers share pictures of them using your product and then display these posts on your homepage. That’s the easiest way to generate content and engage with your target audience. All you have to do is set it up!

I’m going to be talking about all the ways you can aggregate content from other sources, rather than syndicating your content for publication on other sites (another expression of aggregation).

How to do it?

RSS feed readers

Without RSS, there’s no content aggregation. It’s that simple. RSS feed readers are the ultimate tool for the job and they’ve definitely developed enough to support content from all media types. It might have started with articles, but now there’s video files, podcast episodes, social media posts and images. You can definitely benefit from RSS feed readers as incredible productivity tools.

Check out one of the best on the market – Inoreader. Not only are you able to aggregate content from all of the above, but users can discover content in the app itself. There’s a well-designed area for content discovery, which aggregates top feeds based on user feedback. Thanks to the Chrome extension, you’re more than able to manually add content to your subscriptions with a single click while on an open browser tab.

Content aggregation websites

Maybe you’re inspired by aggregation websites like Google News and Yahoo! News. One way to generate revenue for your company is to add a page that showcases aggregated content from every corner of the Internet. You don’t necessarily need to be a programmer to get the job done, though it is worth the expense unless you prefer to tinker around yourself.

But you will need two things – an RSS plugin for your site and a web scraping tool, which will do the heavy lifting of aggregating the content. There are many tools you can choose from, so do a little bit of research before you select the right one. In the end, you’ll have a custom aggregation site and get eyes on your homepage much faster than if you’d generated the content yourself.

Other tools

If the DIY approach doesn’t necessarily work for you, then consider using a specific tool. You will have to spend a little bit more on it, but it will be a lot more streamlined and easy to use.

One contender worth your time and money is Miappi, which is an aggregation platform without a steep learning curve. Miappi has a lot of features and works at any scale. This should make any brand with ambition for growth and establishing many marketing channels extremely happy. The tool is quite dedicated to the idea of creating an authentic community.

