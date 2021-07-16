Share the joy













What is a Lightning Network in Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency has proved to be a revolutionary concept with many unique features. This is a digital currency that cannot be shut down and allows users to transfer value without using an intermediary. However, in order to enjoy all these benefits, there are some trade-offs. For instance, the transactions are rather slow on the blockchain network. There are so many nodes involved in ensuring that the crypto network is running as expected. As such, the output is affected and this, in turn, affects the transactions per second.

Scalability is one of the primary challenges that blockchain faces and as there have been a couple of efforts aimed at resolving this issue. One of the solutions is an extension by Bitcoin known as Lighting Network and in this article; we want to look at this issue in detail.

What Lightning Network is All About

Let us start with the definition first. Lightning Network is a type of network, which is on a blockchain and is intended to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. While initially, it was on Bitcoin, there are other currencies that have included it in their networks. Lightning network is said to sit on top of a blockchain network. This comes as a layer two solution and is also referred to as of-chain. With this network, individuals can transact easily and conveniently without having each transaction recorded on the blockchain.

Essentially, the Lightning network is different from a blockchain network as it comes with its own software and nodes. However, it is able to communicate with the main chain and ensure that transactions are completed safely. If you are conversant with a smart contract, then the lighting network works in a similar manner. The transactions will be written on a private ledger rather than the public one. The details of the transactions are only visible to the parties involved.

Is the Lightning Network Essential?

With millions of users joining the cryptocurrency industry, there is a need to make some improvements and this is what Lighting Network is all about. Traders on Bitcoin Billionaire love the fact that there is a solution to the scalability issues that were affecting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency is a vast system and there is a wide range of risks and so much that is at stake. There is a sense of security that people draw from the blockchain networks and this is why they stick to them.

Any deviation from the blockchain can be somewhat risky and comes with a number of risks. However, layer two solutions do not have any negative effect on the blockchain and will certainly not undermine the security of the blockchain. Even with the introduction of the off-chain, the on-chain transactions are not affected and as such, users are able to choose how to transact. The Lightning Network comes with a whole range of benefits, with scalability being the main one.

With Bitcoin blocks being created every 10 minutes, on average, the transactions per second are limited. However, with the off-chain, this is scalable and the transactions are processed fast and efficiently. Where there are many transactions going on at the same time, the fees will be quite high. There is a very high level of privacy that you will also enjoy with the Lightning Network. The specific parties to a transaction do not need to broadcast their dealings to the larger network.

Conclusion

Lightning Network is one of the improvements that we have witnessed in cryptocurrency. There is a great change that is coming to how blockchain technology operates and this is aimed at improving the crypto world in a significant manner.

