What exactly is the Cloud?

Cloud technologies are taking over the technological space. Along with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, and IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud computing is at the forefront of technological ecosystem. Cloud computing allows regular internet users as well as large companies to escape the hardware boundaries and reach higher levels of scalability, flexibility, and productivity. According to recent report by Globe News Wire, “The global cloud computing market size was estimated at $380.25 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $1,614.1 billion by 2030. By deployment, the private segment accounted for a revenue share of 46% in 2021. By service, the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment constituted around 55% of the revenue in 2021”.

But, how exactly does a cloud work and what is it? In this article, specialists from G-Core Labs will try to help you understand what makes a cloud work and what its benefits are.

How Does the Cloud Function?

Though the term cloud sounds rather epimeric, its functioning is pretty straightforward. A cloud is a cluster of servers that run specific software and databases and can be accessed remotely via the Internet. When a certain program is “placed in a cloud” it means that your phone or computer doesn’t run it on its own hardware, but instead only passes certain data to the server. There it gets processed, and the results are sent to your device. You can read more about it on the labs cloud website.

Some of the most common cloud services are Dropbox, Google Docks, Salesforce, and AWS. In general cloud computing can provide the next types of services — services, infrastructure, platforms, file sharing, data analysis, cybersecurity, and storage.

Benefits of Cloud Services

Cloud technologies provide a range of benefits for both businesses and regular people. Here are their key advantages over preinstalled software that needs to be launched on local machines:

Flexibility: In regular applications, all data and functionality are only available on the device where it is installed. Cloud services are not bound to a certain device and can be reached from anywhere with a login and password.

In regular applications, all data and functionality are only available on the device where it is installed. Cloud services are not bound to a certain device and can be reached from anywhere with a login and password. Automated updates: No need to wait until a new version is installed, an update is implemented directly on the server.

No need to wait until a new version is installed, an update is implemented directly on the server. Cutting costs: Cloud applications allow companies to save money on IT maintenance and hardware that is capable to run software that demands high computing powers.

