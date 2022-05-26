Waze Update: You Can Now Play Apple Music

Share the joy

You can now download the update to play Apple Music.

New Waze to Integrate Apple Music

Waze is one of the popular navigation apps. It is an essential app and many drivers rely on it when they get behind the wheel.

In 2017, Waze added built-in audio controls for a popular music streaming service Spotify. Five years after, it is now adding support for Apple Music.

According to Waze:

“With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio, and more while you navigate. We’re thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone.”

With the built-in audio controls, you can play, pause and switch between songs in your Apple Music library. It means that you don’t have to switch between apps when you drive to a destination.

Apple Music was the only music streaming app that was not integrated into the Waze app. Thankfully, with today’s announcement, it’s no longer that way.

But for many years, Google has added a long list of services, including iHeart Radio and Deezer. Before the announcement today, Waze users could listen to audiobooks and podcasts. Thanks to the integrations with Stitcher and Audibles.

With the recent announcement and update, Apple Music subscribers with a fondness for Waze could now use these two apps together while driving.

This app uses a crowdsourcing engine. With that in mind, it can find a faster route to a user-defined destination. It may help avoid things that could slow the driver down. It means that it could help in avoiding traffic jams, speed traps, and accidents.

Because of its many features, Waze has become an essential app for many drivers. And this new update boosts the overall experience of Waze users, especially if they are fond of using Apple Music.

Is Waze Really Useful?

For some, Waze is a useful app because it lets them get to their destination for the first time. It determines the fastest route using the speed of traffic from the location data of people’s phones. The information will be sent to the drivers and provided with the fastest route.

However, other users find it problematic. In some cases, drivers are sent to the wrong route. Or they are provided with a route that might be best for them but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the traffic is moving efficiently.

Since drivers rely on their phones to get to their destinations, massive amounts of people are changing routing patterns. It results in throngs of drivers using the same apps, thereby, traffic can build up in many ways.

Nevertheless, Waze is a useful app for those who don’t know how to get to their destination or wish to get an idea of what traffic is like when going to a certain location.

To obtain this update, though, you need to update the Waze app on your iPhone.

