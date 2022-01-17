Walmart Plans to Create Its Own Cryptocurrency and NFTs — According to Filings

Share the joy













It’s quietly preparing to enter the metaverse.

Walmart Filed New Trademarks Indicating Its Intent to Enter the Metaverse

Late last month, the huge retailer filed various new trademarks. They indicate their ambition to sell and make virtual goods, such as home decorations, sporting goods, and personal care products.

But in a separate filing, Walmart stated that it would also offer its users a visual current and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The applications were filed late in December last year.

Walmart wants to explore how emerging technologies influence future shopping experiences. But it didn’t elaborate on the specific trademark filings.

Rather, it only said that it’s always testing new ideas. Some of them become their own products and services. Others, however, are discarded or the company just has to learn from them.

The filings could also mean that the projects have not started yet. The trademarks can’t be registered until they are in actual use.

Some experts are saying that the filings are super intense. It can mean that Walmart is busy planning about how it’s going to address cryptocurrency and metaverse.

Walmart’s plans to create its own cryptocurrency were the subject of a hoax last year. A fake announcement was released that caused a surge, albeit temporary, in Litecoin. The fake news stated that the retailer would begin allowing customers to pay with litecoin.

Even though it was just bogus, Walmart continued to find more opportunities in that space.

In October, a retailer in Arkansas began a program allowing shoppers to buy Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks. The test with Coinstar includes 200 kiosks in Walmart stores. Coinstar, by the way, is a machine that lets customers exchange their US coins for paper bills.

Fitting Into a Virtual World

Since Facebook changed its name to Meta, many businesses want to figure how out they are going to fit into a virtual world.

In November, Nike filed trademark applications previewing its plans to sell virtual sneakers and apparel. It was also reported to be collaborating with Roblox to create Nikeland, an online word. Then, last year, it acquired RTFKT, a virtual sneaker company, for an undisclosed amount.

Gap also started selling NFTs of its logo sweatshirts. Its NFTs are priced in tiers and valued from $8.30 to $415.

Under Armour’s NFT debuts also sold out last month. Apparel retailers are also filing trademarks to detail their goal to have a virtual store.

Metaverse is Real

Metaverse is becoming real and businesses want to ensure that their IPs are protected in the space.

NFTs can help businesses in tokenizing their physical products to reduce their online transaction costs. They can also act as an authentication for tangible, more expensive goods.

If more consumers become familiar with the metaverse and their items stored on the blockchain, more businesses will want to create an ecosystem around it.

These companies don’t want to miss out on this trend. Even if they are not early adopters, it’s not too late for them yet to join the space.

