VR-Related Insurance Claims are Increasing

VR gamers are crashing into furniture.

VR-Related Accidents are Increasing

Metaverse gamers are crashing into furniture resulting in a jump in home contents claims last year. The new games become popular.

But insurers, like Aviva, are seeing these games as the cause of most insurances claims. Insurers have seen this trend that involved consoles with fitness games and handsets.

“As new games and gadgets become popular, we often see this playing through in the claims made by our customers. In the past we’ve seen similar trends involving consoles with handsets, fitness games and even the likes of rogue fidget spinners.” The Guardian

Aviva has processed a great number of VR-related claims. And it’s expected that more claims will come in throughout the year.

The average value of a claim related to VR is about £650. Among the many items damaged, the TVs are the most damaged.

Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook users have posted various accidents related to VR. These would include people hitting others accidentally or they are walking into walls or throwing their controllers across the room.

Claims to Aviva were accepted and settled.

Aviva acknowledged that these devices are fun. However, Aviva’s UK property claims director, Kelly Whittington, reminds them to be mindful of their surroundings.

The company urged individuals to study their home insurance policy to ensure that the inclusion list suits their needs.

Those who experienced the damage as a result of VR-related accidents don’t find it funny. But the people viewing those posts showcasing the accidents find humor in the trend.

Get Lost in the VR

VR experience has become more cohesive and immersive. But because it’s too immersive in nature, the gamers tend to get lost in the virtual world killing zombies and fighting for their lives.

What they don’t realize is that there is a coffee table sitting just two feet away from them. The obstacle can be a safety hazard.

If gamers are not careful, they will experience stubbing their toes or bruising their elbows. But severe injuries can happen too. More and more VR gamers suffer from broken bones and getting stitches.

Unfortunately, companies that make VR are still trying to make VR experience safer for gamers. Thus, it’s up to the users to check their surroundings first before they run into walls while in VR.

Many VR companies have chaperone systems to warn users each time they get too close to a real-world object. Unfortunately, even this can’t rectify the human error.

Thus, gamers must ensure that when they play VR gamers, they need to move their large furniture out of the way, including the coffee table. In that way, they won’t be slamming their hands into the table during a VR game.

It’s funny to watch those videos of gamers falling and slamming while immersed in VR. However, their reaction can say everything about how painful their injury is.

How Many VR Headsets Have Been Shipped?

There’s no exact number. However, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristian Amon, Meta has shipped 10 million Quest 2 units last year. With that number, expect more insurance claims to come.

