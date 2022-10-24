Vivo launches Funtouch OS 13 for overseas users

Share the joy

Vivo has officially launched its new Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, for users in international markets.

Add a touch of personalization to your screen

The upgraded operating system combines vivo’s design with improved personalizations, upgraded privacy and security features, and new control features.

Overall, the experience is smoother and uninterrupted.

Personalization

The Funtouch OS 13 allows users to have more visual control of their home screen. The monochrome icon feature can now change its color on the home screen to match wallpapers, the system, and app interfaces.

The new system also allows users to customize colors on their system’s UI and built-in apps. It includes notification panels, volume control, calculator, and the clock.

It can use the color from the users’ preferred wallpaper and theme to determine the appropriate color tint. The new app interface transforms the device with a more personal look and feel.

Protection and Security

If another person uses the device, its two-level pinning function keeps the chosen app in view and prevents access to other apps on the device.

The new app pinning feature keeps sensitive data secure. It provides users better security and privacy.

This feature allows greater flexibility. It allows the owner to set parameters. It can also control the allowed actions within the pinned app when other people use the device.

The update allows users to hide photos and videos. They can also choose the apps that have access to specific photos. It further prevents unwanted viewing on their devices and enhances privacy protection.

Controls and Features

The Funtouch OS 13 features an improved application management called the iManager. It can specifically help monitor app usage time.

If the CPU usage is too high, users can shut that application down with one tap.

iManager can also prevent overheating. It reduces the number of active applications and adjusts CPU frequency based on the phone cooling feature.

The dashboard features an AQI card for health-conscious users. It can instantly check the latest information concerning air quality, with a detailed PM2.5 index available.

The professional viewfinder makes photography easier with a new stabilization ring to mitigate the effects of shaky hands.

The new OS has also refined the video editing process. It allows users to mute the sound of the video while editing the footage. They can even make precise volume adjustments on each segment of the video.

In terms of accessibility controls, it has improved color correcting and inversion. It even has the option to remove animations for users with specific needs, such as visual impairments.

The Funtouch OS 13 will roll out with the X80 Pro starting today, October 24, 2022.

vivo will gradually bring Funtouch OS 13 to more users worldwide.

