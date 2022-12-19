Virtual Reality Consultant John Carmack Resigns from Meta

Share the joy

His scathing note was posted to Meta’s internal Workplace forum.

Leaving Meta

Business Insider reported that the consulting CTO for Meta’s VR efforts, John Carmack, is leaving the company. The Insider has viewed the internal memo.

According to John Carmack:

After leaving Meta, he will focus on his AI startup.

He added that

“We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we constantly self-sabotage and squander effort. There is no way to sugar coat this; I think our organization is operating at half the effectiveness that would make me happy. Some may scoff and contend we are doing just fine, but others will laugh and say “Half? Ha! I’m at quarter efficiency!”

But it’s not the first time that he’s been disappointed with the company’s priorities for VR. Previously, Meta halted its mobile efforts with the Samsung Gear VR. At that time, he said that the company missed an opportunity.

He was also frank about his frustrations during his talk at meta Connect two months ago. He pointed out that users have difficulty updating the headsets. He was also skeptical about the company’s decision to increase prices for the Quest 2.

Carmack has been one of the most popular faces of the revival of virtual reality. When Facebook introduced the original Oculus Rift tech, it has him in a backroom at E3 with a headset prototype.

This may not be great for Meta. The company has been struggling and wasting billions of dollars to establish itself in the metaverse. It’s a world filled with avatars of real people.

But metaverse, per se, is an open-source public blockchain that offers a decentralized platform for digital assets and digital identities. The goal is to create a digital ecosystem that’s secure, efficient, and transparent. It’s a platform that aims to revolutionize the way businesses and individuals interact with each other.

Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and its other services are also suffering. Instagram, for instance, suffers a downturn in ads. The photo-sharing app brings in most of Meta’s revenue.

The drop may be the result of the recession and tougher competition from TikTok and other services. Plus, the privacy controls on Apple’s iPhone are making it difficult for the company to sell ads.

The challenges caused Meta’s stock to decline significantly.

But it’s important to note that Carmack had been working at meta part-time. But his disappointment intensifies the questions that dominate over Meta’s efforts to be as dominant in VR as Facebook has been in the social network.

Even though Carmack was frustrated, he still lauded Quest 2. He described it as “almost exactly what I wanted to see from the beginning” of his tenure.

VR is an exciting and immersive experience. It enables users to interact with a virtual world as if they were physically present. It has a wide range of potential applications and anyone can use it for various purposes. With proper use and safety guidelines, VR can be a safe and enjoyable experience.

However, Meta has not succeeded yet in the metaverse.

